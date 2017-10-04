Russia Facebook ads targeted more than two states - Senate intelligence chair
Republican Senator Richard Burr, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said on Wednesday that Facebook ads bought by Russia-linked entities targeted more than just Michigan and Wisconsin, the two states listed in media reports.
WASHINGTON: Republican Senator Richard Burr, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said on Wednesday that Facebook ads bought by Russia-linked entities targeted more than just Michigan and Wisconsin, the two states listed in media reports.
"There were a lot more states," he told reporters at the U.S. Capitol.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by David Alexander)