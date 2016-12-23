Russia's Megafon to buy majority stake in Mail.ru for US$740 million

MOSCOW: Russia's second-biggest mobile operator Megafon said on Friday it would buy a majority stake in internet group Mail.ru from the two companies' common shareholder Alisher Usmanov for US$740 million.

Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Megafon would buy a 63.8 percent voting stake in Mail.ru, paying US$640 million on completion of the deal and a further US$100 million a year later.

If approved by shareholders and regulators, the deal is expected to close in the first quarter of next year.

The deal does not require Megafon to make a mandatory buyout offer to the minority shareholders of Mail.ru, which will continue to operate as a standalone listed entity, Megafon said in a statement.

The deal is expected to be funded by cash and rouble-denominated debt and Megafon's ability to pay dividends will not be affected, it said.

"The transaction is aimed at achieving significant synergies for both companies, including enhancement of Megafon's digital offering and its distribution, launch of special VKmobile offering for users of VK social network, and other potential initiatives," it said in a statement.

Mail.ru, which owns the three largest Russian-language social networks and an online games business, also has South Africa's Naspers and China's Tencent Holdings Ltd among its shareholders.

Last month, Megafon said it was in talks with the shareholders of Mail.ru that could lead to it taking a stake in the Internet group.

