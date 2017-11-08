Russia to check if Facebook is complying with law: Ifax

Russia's communications regulator Roskomnadzor said on Wednesday it planned to check whether Facebook was complying with Russian law.

MOSCOW: Russia's communications regulator Roskomnadzor said on Wednesday it planned to check whether Facebook was complying with Russian law.

"In the near future Roskomnadzor will plan a string of supervisory activities aimed at analysing the activities of the administration of Facebook in terms of the processing of Russian users' personal information, the terms of services for users, and the content of existing legislation," the watchdog said in a statement carried by the Interfax news agency.

