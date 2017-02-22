Russian cargo craft lifts off for international space station

ALMATY: A Russian Progress cargo space craft blasted off for the International Space Station from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, the first such mission since a failed launch in December.

The space craft, carried by the same Soyuz booster rocket which is used for manned launches, took off at 11:58 (0558 GMT) with the launch broadcast live by NASA TV. It is due to dock with the space station on Feb.24.

