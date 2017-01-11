Russian hackers claim to have compromising information on Trump - CNN

WASHINGTON: Classified documents presented last week to Donald Trump included allegations that Russian operatives claim to have compromising information about the president-elect, CNN reported on Tuesday.

The allegations were in a two-page synopsis that was appended to a report presented by U.S. intelligence officials to Trump and President Barack Obama on Russian interference in the 2016 election, CNN said, citing multiple U.S. officials with direct knowledge of the briefings.

The allegations came, in part, from memos compiled by a former British intelligence operative, whose past work U.S. intelligence officials consider credible, CNN said.

