Russian watchdog would consider retaliatory measures against Google - Ifax

Russia's communication watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Tuesday it would consider retaliatory measures against Alphabet Inc's Google over any action it takes in respect of Russian media outlets RT and Sputnik, Interfax news agency reported.

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, Writing by Maria Kiselyova, editing by David Evans)