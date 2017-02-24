Samsung Elec says won't be able to nominate new outside director for AGM

SEOUL: Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday it will not be able to nominate a new outside director for a vote in the annual shareholder meeting set for March 24 due to uncertainty generated by "current circumstances" in South Korea.

Samsung had said in November it plans to nominate at least one new board member with "global C-Suite experience" for this year's shareholder meeting as part of its efforts to improve corporate governance. The company said on Friday its search for nominees are continuing.

(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)