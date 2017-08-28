Samsung Elec to invest US$7 billion in 3 years to expand China NAND chip production

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Monday it expects to invest US$7 billion in the next three years to expand its NAND memory chip production in Xian, China.

The South Korean tech giant said in a regulatory filing that it approved on Monday US$2.3 billion out of the US$7 billion in expected investment.

