Technology

Samsung Elec to invest US$7 billion in 3 years to expand China NAND chip production

The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea, August 25, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Monday it expects to invest US$7 billion in the next three years to expand its NAND memory chip production in Xian, China.

The South Korean tech giant said in a regulatory filing that it approved on Monday US$2.3 billion out of the US$7 billion in expected investment.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters