Samsung Electronics says to open US$380 mln home appliance plant in US

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Wednesday it agreed to open a US$380 million home appliance manufacturing plant in South Carolina, the United States.

Asia's biggest company by market capitalisation said in a statement that the new plant in in Newberry County, South Carolina is expected to generate 954 local jobs by 2020.

