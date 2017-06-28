Samsung Electronics says to open US$380 mln home appliance plant in US
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Wednesday it agreed to open a US$380 million home appliance manufacturing plant in South Carolina, the United States.
Asia's biggest company by market capitalisation said in a statement that the new plant in in Newberry County, South Carolina is expected to generate 954 local jobs by 2020.
