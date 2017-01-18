Samsung Electronics to supply Exynos processors for Audi vehicles

SEOUL: Tech giant Samsung Electronics CO Ltd said on Wednesday it will start supplying Volkswagen's Audi with Exynos processors for the carmaker's infotainment systems, expanding its chip sales for the auto business.

Samsung said in a statement its Exynos processors will power up to four in-vehicle displays for Audi's next-generation infotainment system without elaborating on the contract value or what vehicles Audi will use the chips for.

Car Infotainment systems for cars are for displaying information such as navigation and playing audio or video. The systems also increasingly allow drivers to connect their phones to their vehicles.

The world's top maker of smartphones and memory chips has been trying to boost sales of components for automobiles to boost growth. Samsung already supplies memory chips to Audi.

