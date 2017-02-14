Samsung Group chief leaves prosecutor's office after questioning

SEOUL: Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee left the South Korean special prosecutor's office early on Tuesday after being questioned for a second time in an investigation into an influence-peddling scandal that could topple President Park Geun-hye.

Lee, 48, has been classified as a suspect and is alleged to have pledged 43 billion won (US$37 million) to a business and organisations backed by Park's friend, Choi Soon-sil, in exchange for support for a 2015 merger of two Samsung companies.

