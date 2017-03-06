Samsung Group repeats it did not pay bribes, seek improper favours
South Korean conglomerate Samsung Group reiterated on Monday that it did not pay bribes or seek illicit favours in response to the special prosecutor's announcement accusing the group's leader of paying money to curry favour from President Park Geun-hye.
- Posted 06 Mar 2017 14:20
SEOUL: South Korean conglomerate Samsung Group reiterated on Monday that it did not pay bribes or seek illicit favours in response to the special prosecutor's announcement accusing the group's leader of paying money to curry favour from President Park Geun-hye.
"Future court proceedings will reveal the truth," Samsung said in a statement
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Michael Perry)
- Reuters