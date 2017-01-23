Saudi Telecoms authority says cyber attacks have targeted websites
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia's telecommunications regulator, the Communication and Information Technology Commision (CITC) said on Monday cyber attacks had targeted several websites in the kingdom, the country's state television said on its Twitter account.
The tweet did not give details or name which websites were targeted.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Dominic Evans)
- Reuters