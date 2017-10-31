Sent a message to the wrong WhatsApp chat? You can now delete it

SINGAPORE: Messaging app WhatsApp has launched a new feature that lets users delete messages that were sent out - within a 7-minute window.

In the past, the "delete message" function would only remove the message from the sender's phone, while the recipients of the message would still be able to see it.

Now with the "delete for everyone" option, the message will be expunged for sender and recipient(s).



But not all traces of the message will be gone as it will be replaced with "This message was deleted".

Another important caveat is that users can only delete messages for everyone for up to seven minutes after the message was sent.



While the feature reportedly went live four days ago, it appeared unavailable in Singapore.



But as of Monday, at least some users in Singapore have got the latest update, which WhatsApp said would work only if both the message sender and recipient are using the latest version of the messaging app.

According to the WhatsApp website, to delete messages for everyone: