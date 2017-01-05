Sharp to consider listing its LCD venture with Foxconn - Nikkei

TOKYO: Japan's Sharp Corp will consider an initial public offering for Sakai Display Products Corp, the LCD joint venture between it and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (Foxconn) of Taiwan, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

"We'll think about it from here on," the Nikkei quoted an unnamed senior Sharp executive as telling reporters.

The comment comes after the joint venture announced plans last week to build an US$8.8 billion factory in China to produce liquid crystal displays.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Stephen Coates)