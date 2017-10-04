Short sellers 'clamouring' to borrow Roku shares - S3 Partners

Traders on Tuesday were "clamouring" to borrow shares of Roku in order to sell them short following the video-streaming company's initial public offer last week, according to S3 Partners.

Shares of the Los Gatos, California company dropped 8.3 percent to US$21.60 on Tuesday, bringing their decline to 18 percent in the past two sessions.

"With short sellers clamouring for short locates, stock borrow rates have increased from the 20-percent fee level to over 65-percent fee for some trades we've seen done today," Ihor Dusaniwsky, S3 Partners’ head of research, said in an email.

So far, about 2 million shares of Roku have been sold short, according to the financial analytics firm.

Riding a wave of consumers abandoning cable TV and switching to online content while facing competition from larger rivals, Roku remained up 54 percent from the US$14 price set in its initial public offer on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by James Dalgleish)

