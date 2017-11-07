Siemens to end cooperation with solar inverter maker SMA

FRANKFURT: Germany's Siemens said on Tuesday it would end a cooperation with SMA Solar at the end of the year and build its own solar inverters in India.

It said it would present its new portfolio at the Intersolar India trade show in early December.

SMA and Siemens teamed up in 2015 to equip utility-scale solar parks with technology to link them to power grids in an effort to benefit from rising global demand for photovoltaics.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Tom Sims)