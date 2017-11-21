Singapore first Asian market to offer Razer Phone

SINGAPORE: Gaming peripherals maker Razer announced on Tuesday (Nov 21) that it is bringing its first smartphone - Razer Phone - to Singapore, making it the first Asian market to offer the handset.

In a press release, the company said its Android-powered mobile phone will go on sale on Thursday (Nov 23) with Singtel, its exclusive carrier partner. It will be available for pre-order at the telco's booth during the four-day SITEX consumer electronics fair.



It will continue to be available for preview and pre-orders at Singtel retail shops and its exclusive retailers subsequently, and will also be sold on Razer's online store from Dec 1.



The smartphone will retail for S$1,068 without contract, and a company spokesperson said customers who pre-order the device can expect to get their hands on the smartphone from "early December".

"While we founded Razer in California, US, I'm a Singaporean still and I'm very excited to make Singapore the first country in Asia to release the Razer Phone," said CEO Tan Min-Liang in the press release.



Asked if the device will be carried by other telcos in Singapore, the spokesperson would only say that Singtel is Razer's partner at launch.

Besides the phone launch earlier this month, the company also made a favourable debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. On its opening day, Razer's shares closed at HK$4.58 per share, 18 per cent higher than the IPO price of HK$3.88.