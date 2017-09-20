Singapore’s Quann signs on as Google Cloud’s cybersecurity partner in Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE: Local cybersecurity services provider Quann announced on Thursday (Sep 21) it has signed on as Google’s cybersecurity partner in Asia Pacific for the latter’s cloud platform.

Quann said it will offer services from security architecture assessments and data penetration to testing and incident response management for the Google Cloud Platform.



The company will also collaborate with the Internet giant on cybersecurity threat analytics powered by Google’s analytics engine and technologies. This, it said, is to provide enterprises with a higher level of threat intelligence to better predict and prepare themselves for future attacks.

Mr Foo Siang-tse, managing director at Quann, said in a press release that the value cloud applications and services bring to businesses are “undeniably immense”.



“Recent cyberattacks make it evident that businesses are still highly vulnerable,” he said.



He added that a secure cloud platform will enable enterprises to respond faster to security threats and save on infrastructure investments based within the organisation’s premises.



Previously known as e-Cop, the company is a business unit under Certis Cisco. It rebranded itself as Quann last March.