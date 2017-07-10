Singtel launches cyber education portal for students, mid-career professionals

SINGAPORE: Singtel launched an interactive education portal on Monday (Jul 10) to engage students and mid-career professionals who want to work in the field of cybersecurity.

The Singtel Cyber Security Experience (CSX) portal contains information about careers as well as profiles of cybersecurity professionals from Singtel, its US-based managed security services subsidiary Trustwave, and the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA).

"Visitors to the portal can explore various career paths in cyber security and experience a day in the life of a cyber security professional through interactive, virtual cyber scenarios to understand the hard and soft skills needed for various roles," the telco said in a news release.



Students and teachers from all five local polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education will have access to the portal. For instance, teachers can pick up fundamentals of cybersecurity at no cost, in a six-hour learning module.

For mid-career professionals who want to make the switch to a job in cybersecurity, Singtel has teamed up with SkillsFuture Singapore to grant them access.

"Our partnerships with the educational institutions and SkillsFuture Singapore allow us to cast a wider net to bring in suitable candidates who can form the frontline of Singapore’s cyber defence,” said CEO of Group Enterprise at Singtel Bill Chang.

He added that the CSX initiative would help to address the cyber security talent gap in Singapore.

“This self-guided platform is designed to introduce them to various cyber security roles and kindle their interest in a career in this fast-growing field,” said Mr Chang.

Additional reporting by Brandon Tanoto.