Singtel, M1 launch website for iPhone 8, iPhone X smartphones

SINGAPORE: Singtel and M1 on Wednesday (Sep 13) invited customers to register their interest for the new iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus smartphones on their websites.

Telco StarHub is the last of the incumbents not to have done so.

Apple's iPhone X has an edge-to-edge 14.7-centimetre "super retina" display that has improved resolution, and uses facial recognition to unlock the device. It comes in silver and space grey in 64GB and 256GB models.

The iPhone X will be available in Singapore on Nov 3, with prices starting from S$1,648 without contract. Pre-orders start from Oct 27 at 3.01pm. This is more expensive than the US$999 starting price for the US market.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus offer more modest improvements over their predecessors and come in silver, space grey and gold in 64GB and 256GB models.

These models will be available in Singapore on Sep 22, with prices starting from S$1,148 for the iPhone 8 and S$1,308 for the iPhone 8 Plus. Pre-orders start from Sep 15 at 3.01pm.

All three new handsets are capable of wireless charging and are adapted for augmented reality with more powerful processors and cameras, Cupertino said during its launch event on early Wednesday.