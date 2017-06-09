Sirius XM to invest US$480 mln in Pandora Media

REUTERS - Pandora Media Inc said on Friday U.S. satellite radio company Sirius XM Holdings Inc would invest US$480 million in the music streaming company.

Under the terms of the agreement, a subsidiary of Sirius XM will buy issued series A convertible preferred stock of Pandora, representing 19 percent of the company's current outstanding shares, the companies said in a joint statement.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)