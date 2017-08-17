Sixt CEO hints at car-sharing merger talks between BMW and Daimler

German carmakers Daimler and BMW may be in talks to combine their car-sharing services Car2Go and DriveNow, Sixt chief executive Erich Sixt, whose company owns part of DriveNow, hinted on Thursday.

Asked whether Sixt was involved in merger talks with Daimler and BMW, he said: "At the last press conference I made clear that we are not involved. Today I can only say no comment. This is of course a different statement from the last one. Why things are dragging on is not down to us."

Daimler and BMW have discussed pooling their car-sharing businesses in an effort to steal the march on other potential rivals such as Uber.

In May, Sixt had said it was not involved in any merger talks.

