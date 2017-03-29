SK Hynix consortium bids over US$9 billion for Toshiba chip unit - Maeil Business

SEOUL: A consortium led by South Korea's SK Hynix Inc has offered to pay more than US$9 billion for a majority stake in Toshiba Corp's memory chip business, the Maeil Business Newspaper reported on Wednesday citing unnamed sources.

The South Korean media report said SK Hynix has partnered with Japanese financial institutions to bid for the Toshiba business. The paper did not name those Japanese investors.

SK Hynix could not be immediately reached for comment.

