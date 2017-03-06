SK Hynix says informed by Toshiba of new memory business stake sale plans

SEOUL: South Korean memory chip maker SK Hynix Inc said on Monday it has received information from Toshiba Corp about new plans for the Japanese firm's plan to sell a stake in its memory chip business.

SK Hynix in February submitted a bid for a minority stake in Toshiba's memory chip business, the world's No. 2 maker of NAND chips used for long-term data storage.

Toshiba later decided to sell most of the chip business and wants to raise at least 1 trillion yen (US$8.79 billion) amid mounting financial pressure from troubles at its Westinghouse nuclear unit, a source previously told Reuters.

SK Hynix said it will make another disclosure when it decides on whether to submit a final offer, without elaborating.

(US$1 = 113.7700 yen)

(Reporting by Se Young Lee)