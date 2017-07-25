SK Hynix second-quarter profit sets record on soaring memory chip sales

South Korea's SK Hynix Inc on Tuesday said second-quarter operating profit rose 574 percent from a year earlier to set a record, matching market expectations, on strong demand for memory chips.

The result topped its previous all-time high hit in the first quarter, keeping SK Hynix on track for what analysts estimate to be its largest-ever annual operating profit of 13 trillion won.

The world's second-biggest memory chip maker behind Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said April-June profit was 3.1 trillion won (US$2.78 billion). That compared with a 3 trillion won Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate from a survey of 22 analysts.

Revenue rose 70 percent to 6.7 trillion won.

Chip makers are riding a so-called "super-cycle" with tight supply coupled with demand for more capability on devices such as servers and smartphones driving up prices and profit margins.

Total industry revenue this year will likely be a record US$115.4 billion, data from researcher IHS showed.

"Supply constraints are expected to gradually ease in the second half," SK Hynix said of both DRAM and NAND chips.

For next year, SK Hynix forecast the DRAM market to grow in the lower 20 percent range, and its server and smartphone DRAM shipments to likewise grow in the 20 percent range. It did not provide current year figures.

Stronger-than-expected demand in server memory chips while a slowdown in areas of the smartphone market has caused a shift in its product mix, SK Hynix said in an earnings conference call.

The company also said it is considering raising its 2017 capital expenditure plans from the previously announced 7 trillion won, to add capacity to meet demand, but declined to say by how much.

SK Hynix said DRAM chip shipments rose 3 percent in the second quarter from January-March while average selling prices rose 11 percent. NAND chip shipments fell 6 percent while the average price rose 8 percent.

To consolidate its market position, SK Hynix has expressed an interest in securing an equity stake in the US$18 billion memory chip business that Japan's Toshiba Corp has put up for sale, complicating a bid for the unit by a consortium of which SK Hynix is a part.

An SK Hynix spokesman on Tuesday said there is no change in company stance regarding the Toshiba sale.

It also said there were no changes in its shareholder return policy to announce resulting from uncertainty in the Toshiba sale and possible change in capital expenditure plans.

SK Hynix shares were down 1.9 percent as of 0159 GMT compared with a 0.2 percent decline in the wider market, as investors booked profit on the back of consensus-matching earnings, analysts said.

(US$1 = 1,113.9100 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Christopher Cushing)