Snap Inc hires Jennifer Park Stout as head of global policy

REUTERS - Messaging app owner Snap Inc has hired Jennifer Park Stout, former deputy chief of staff to the U.S. Secretary of State, as its head of global public policy, a spokeswoman told Reuters on Wednesday.

Stout started at the company "recently," the spokeswoman said.

Snap, the owner of the popular Snapchat app, is expected to go public early this year, vying for a US$25 billion valuation.

Earlier this month, the Venice, California-based company hired former Sony Entertainment Chief Executive Michael Lynton as its chairman.

The company has made a push into news and entertainment content. In 2015, it began sharing video and articles from TV networks such as CNN and ESPN on a feature called Snapchat Discover.

It also signed deals in 2016 with media companies such as Walt Disney Co and Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal to have them produce original shows for Snapchat.

