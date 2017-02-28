SoftBank-backed OneWeb to merge with Intelsat

REUTERS: OneWeb Ltd, a U.S. satellite startup backed by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, and debt-laden satellite operator Intelsat SA agreed to merge in a share-for-share deal on Tuesday.

SoftBank will buy voting and non-voting shares in the combined company for US$1.7 billion in cash and take a 39.9 percent voting stake. Shares that the Japanese conglomerate will buy in the combined company will be purchased for US$5 per share.

Shares of Intelsat, which has a market value of about US$630 million, were down 8 percent to US$5.40 in premarket trading.

The deal comes as SoftBank, which has traditionally focused on telecoms and technology, shifts focus to more cutting-edge tech investments as telecom services markets mature. The merger will allow Luxembourg-based Intelsat, a satellite pioneer which broadcast Neil Armstrong's moon walk, to address its roughly US$15 billion debt pile. Intelsat announced a series of debt exchange offers on Tuesday, which when combined with SoftBank's investment, will help reduce its debt by up to US$3.6 billion. The merger and SoftBank's investment are both conditional on approval from Intelsat's bondholders. Both Intelsat and OneWeb, which seeks to offer affordable internet services with satellites, are expected to benefit from burgeoning global demand for broadband services. OneWeb shareholders will receive Intelsat shares in the deal, while Intelsat shareholders will retain the shares they currently hold, the companies said. The combined company will be led by Intelsat Chief Executive Stephen Spengler and will be domiciled in Luxembourg. Intelsat was an initial investor in OneWeb and took a minority equity stake in 2015, while SoftBank announced a US$1 billion investment in OneWeb late last year. Guggenheim Securities and Goldman Sachs were financial advisers to Intelsat, while Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Elvinger Hoss and Prussen provided legal counsel.

PJT Partners was lead financial adviser to OneWeb and also advised SoftBank.

