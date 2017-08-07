SoftBank CEO says interested in investing in Uber, Lyft

SoftBank CEO says interested in investing in Uber, Lyft

SoftBank Group Corp Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son leaves a session at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Files

TOKYO: SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son said he was interested in investing in ride-hailing firms Uber Technologies and Lyft but had not made a decision.

"We are interested in discussing with Uber, we are also interested in discussing with Lyft, we have not decided which way," he told reporters and analysts on Monday after the company announced its quarterly results.

"Whether we decide to partner and invest into Uber or Lyft, I don't know what will be the end result."

