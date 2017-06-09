SoftBank unit agrees to buy Boston Dynamics from Alphabet Inc

SoftBank Group Corp said on Thursday that a subsidiary of the company had agreed to buy robotics firm Boston Dynamics from Alphabet Inc .

The company did not disclose the terms of the deal.

SoftBank said in a statement that as part of the transaction with Alphabet it had also agreed to acquire Japanese bipedal robotics company Schaft.

