Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

South Korea Court approves warrant to arrest Samsung Group chief

A South Korean court said on Friday it approved a warrant to arrest Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee, who is under investigation for his alleged role in a corruption scandal that led parliament to impeach President Park Geun-hye.

  • Posted 17 Feb 2017 05:05
Lee Jae-yong (C), vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, arrives to be questioned as a suspect in a corruption scandal that led to the impeachment of President Park Geun-Hye, at the office of the independent counsel in Seoul on February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jung Yeon-Je/Pool
File Photo: South Korean President Park Geun-Hye bows during an address to the nation, at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, 29 November 2016. REUTERS/Jeon Heon-Kyun/Pool
prev
next

SEOUL: A South Korean court said on Friday it approved a warrant to arrest Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee, who is under investigation for his alleged role in a corruption scandal that led parliament to impeach President Park Geun-hye.

The Seoul Central District Court also rejected a request to issue an arrest warrant for Samsung Electronics Co Ltd President Park Sang-jin, who also heads the Korea Equestrian Federation.

The special prosecutor's office had on Tuesday requested the warrants for the two Samsung officials on bribery and other charges after its previous attempt to arrest Lee was blocked by a court last month.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Ian Geoghegan and Angus MacSwan)

- Reuters