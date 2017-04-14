South Korea police search Samsung Group building after explosives report
- Posted 14 Apr 2017 11:50
SEOUL: South Korean police said on Friday they had sent a response team to a Samsung Group office building in southern Seoul following a report of explosives being planted inside.
The headquarters of Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd in Seocho was evacuated as a precaution, the company said. Fire officials and police were searching the building.
It was not immediately clear if any explosive had been found.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Nick Macfie)
- Reuters