South Korea prosecutor says secured additional evidence against Samsung chief
- Posted 15 Feb 2017 14:05
SEOUL: South Korea's special prosecutor's office said on Wednesday it had expanded charges against Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee to include hiding the proceeds of a criminal act before it decided to seek a warrant for his arrest.
A Seoul court said on Tuesday it would hold a hearing on Thursday to decide on the prosecution's request for warrants to arrest Jay Y. Lee and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd President Park Sang-jin for bribery and other charges.
Lee and the Samsung Group have denied any wrongdoing.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)
- Reuters