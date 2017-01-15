South Korea prosecutor to decide on Samsung leader's arrest warrant on Monday

SEOUL: South Korea's special prosecutor's office said on Sunday it will decide whether to seek an arrest warrant against Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee on Monday.

Spokesman for the special prosecutor Lee Kyu-chul told reporters during a briefing investigators will also decide whether to seek arrest warrants against other Samsung Group executives at the same time as when it makes a decision on Lee, named a suspect in an investigation into whether the country's top conglomerate paid bribes to pave the way for a 2015 merger of two affiliates.

"We are considering all factors and will make a determination based on the law and principles," he told reporters.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Se Young Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)