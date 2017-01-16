South Korea prosecutor to seek arrest warrant for Samsung Group leader

SEOUL: A South Korean special prosecutor will seek an arrest warrant for Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee for charges including bribery over his role in a corruption scandal that could unseat President Park Geun-hye, his office said on Monday.

The prosecutors have been looking into whether Samsung's support for a business and foundations backed by Park's friend, Choi Soon-sil, may have been connected to the National Pension Service's 2015 decision to support a controversial merger of two Samsung Group affiliates.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)