South Korea prosecutors to investigate other conglomerates after Samsung probe

SEOUL: South Korea's special prosecutor's office said on Monday it plans to investigate other conglomerates after completing its probe of Samsung Group, whose leader has been named a suspect in a graft scandal involving President Park Geun-hye.

Prosecution office spokesman Lee Kyu-chul did not elaborate on when the probe into Samsung may end or what other conglomerates the office plans to investigate.

