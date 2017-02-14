South Korean prosecutor seeks arrest warrant for Samsung chief
South Korean special prosecutor's office said on Tuesday it is seeking an arrest warrant for Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee as part of its investigation into a graft scandal that could topple President Park Geun-hye.
The special prosecution said it would also seek an arrest warrants for Samsung Electronics Co Ltd President Park Sang-jin. It did not elaborate or say what charges it planned to bring against the two executives.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee and Ju-min Park; Editing by Robert Birsel)
