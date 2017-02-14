South Korean prosecutor seeks arrest warrant for Samsung chief

SEOUL: South Korean special prosecutor's office said on Tuesday it is seeking an arrest warrant for Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee as part of its investigation into a graft scandal that could topple President Park Geun-hye.

The special prosecution said it would also seek an arrest warrants for Samsung Electronics Co Ltd President Park Sang-jin. It did not elaborate or say what charges it planned to bring against the two executives.

(Reporting by Se Young Lee and Ju-min Park; Editing by Robert Birsel)