Swedish payments firm Klarna buys Germany's BillPay

STOCKHOLM: Swedish payments firm Klarna, one of Europe's most highly valued tech startups, said on Monday it is buying German online payment company BillPay.

"Germany is one of the largest e-commerce markets in the world, and we are delighted to have strengthened our position here with this acquisition," Klarna said in a statement.

BillPay has over 140 employees, offering services in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

(Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Daniel Dickson)