Swedish payments firm Klarna buys Germany's BillPay
- Posted 06 Feb 2017 15:35
STOCKHOLM: Swedish payments firm Klarna, one of Europe's most highly valued tech startups, said on Monday it is buying German online payment company BillPay.
"Germany is one of the largest e-commerce markets in the world, and we are delighted to have strengthened our position here with this acquisition," Klarna said in a statement.
BillPay has over 140 employees, offering services in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the Netherlands.
(Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Daniel Dickson)
- Reuters