T-Mobile quarterly results top estimates as subscribers grow

T-Mobile US Inc , the No. 3 U.S. wireless carrier, reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly revenue as its promotional offers helped win subscribers from larger rivals Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc .

REUTERS: T-Mobile US Inc on Wednesday posted quarterly results that topped analysts' estimates as the No. 3 U.S. wireless carrier gained more phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill, the industry's most valuable customers.

The carrier added 786,000 phone subscribers in the second quarter, up from 646,000 in the year-earlier period. Analysts on average had expected net additions of 607,000, according to research firm FactSet.

T-Mobile's net income rose to US$581 million, or 67 cents per share, for the second quarter ended June 30 from US$225 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to US$10.21 billion from US$9.29 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 38 cents per share on revenue of US$9.81 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

T-Mobile shares were flat at US$62.00 in after-hours trading.

(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley in New York and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Richard Chang)