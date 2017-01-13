Channel NewsAsia

Taiwan's Hon Hai, Japan's Sharp considering LCD plant in US - Nikkei

  • Posted 13 Jan 2017 12:05
A man walks past Sharp Corp's advertisement board at an electronics store in Tokyo June 8, 2012.REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files

TOKYO: Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd and its Japanese subsidiary Sharp Corp are studying the possibility of building a liquid crystal display (LCD) plant in the United States, the Nikkei reported on Friday.

"We will make a decision carefully," the Nikkei quoted an unidentified Sharp executive as saying.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher)

- Reuters