Taiwan's Hon Hai, Japan's Sharp considering LCD plant in US - Nikkei

TOKYO: Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd and its Japanese subsidiary Sharp Corp are studying the possibility of building a liquid crystal display (LCD) plant in the United States, the Nikkei reported on Friday.

"We will make a decision carefully," the Nikkei quoted an unidentified Sharp executive as saying.

Source text: http://s.nikkei.com/2iiRuhK

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher)