Taiwan's TSMC chief praises Trump's US job aims as Q4 profit sets record

TAIPEI: The chief of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major supplier to Apple Inc, on Thursday praised the goal of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to create more jobs in the United States.

"Mr. Trump has said many times he wants to create jobs in the United States, we highly applaud that," TSMC Chairman Morris Chang told an investor conference.

Chang said TSMC has created hundreds of thousands of jobs in the United States over the last two to three decades and that he expected it would continue to do so going forward.

Chang's comments came as TSMC posted record-busting revenue and net profit in the fourth quarter, exceeding analyst estimates. The company also said its profit margins in the fourth quarter would mostly carry into the first quarter, which is a seasonally slower three months.

Net profit in the final three months of 2016 rose 37.6 percent from a year earlier to TUS$100.2 billion (US$3.16 billion), a quarterly record. Revenue rose 28.8 percent to also set a quarterly record.

The company, which derives more than 60 percent of revenue from communication applications, including for smartphones, estimated that global smartphone units would grow 6 percent this year, with more the gains coming from low-end smartphones.

(US$1 = 31.7190 Taiwan dollars)

