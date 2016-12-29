Takata could pay up to US$1 billion to settle US criminal probe - WSJ

REUTERS - Japan's Takata Corp is nearing a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice and is expected to pay up to US$1 billion to resolve allegations of criminal wrongdoing in handling its faulty air bags, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The final figure could be in the high hundreds of millions of dollars, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2htwr9V)

At least 184 people have been injured in the United States in incidents involving potentially deadly Takata air bags.

(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)