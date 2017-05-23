Take-Two pushes 'Red Dead' launch to next year, shares sink

REUTERS: Rockstar Games, the videogame studio owned by Take-Two Interactive Software Inc , said on Monday the launch of its highly-awaited Western action-adventure videogame, "Red Dead Redemption 2", would be pushed to spring next year.

Shares of Take-Two dipped 10.3 percent to US$61.96 in trading after the bell. The company is due to report quarterly financial results on Tuesday.

"Some extra time is necessary to ensure that we can deliver the best experience possible for our fans," Rockstar Games said in a statement. http://bit.ly/2qPxX9s

Take-Two last year teased the return of "Red Dead Redemption", setting a fall 2017 launch.

Analysts had expected the sequel to be one of the year's biggest videogame releases.

Rockstar Games is best known for creating the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise.

