Telecoms group Orange says investments to peak in 2018 at 7.4 billion euros

PARIS: Orange's investments will reach a peak in 2018 of 7.4 billion euros (US$8.7 billion) and start declining the following year as the French telecoms operator keeps on spending on its networks in order to gain customers, it said on Thursday.

The magnitude of Orange's capital expenditure was a key concern for analysts during the group's last quarterly earnings.

Orange, which is holding an investor day on Thursday in London, also laid out targets that included growth in its adjusted earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of around 2 percent this year.

