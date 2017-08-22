Telenor CEO says 5G to come gradually, not via mass investment

Norway's Telenor expects investments in so-called fifth-generation mobile phone networks (5G) to be more gradual than the rapid roll-outs of earlier networks, Chief Executive Sigve Brekke told a conference in Oslo on Tuesday.

OSLO: Norway's Telenor expects investments in so-called fifth-generation mobile phone networks (5G) to be more gradual than the rapid roll-outs of earlier networks, Chief Executive Sigve Brekke told a conference in Oslo on Tuesday.

The company has about 174 million mobile phone subscriptions across 13 markets in Scandinavia, Asia and its Central-Eastern Europe region. Brekke made the following statements regarding 5G networks:

(Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik)