Tesla's Elon Musk unveils photos of Model 3

SAN FRANCISCO: Chief Executive of Tesla Elon Musk tweeted two photos of the electrical car company’s latest vehicle, the Model 3, on Saturday (Jul 8).

The Model 3 is Tesla's first mass market vehicle and it is expected to cost US$35,000, which is about half the cost of Tesla’s luxury Model S, which launched in 2012.

First Production Model 3 pic.twitter.com/TCa2NSUNI3 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2017

The Model 3 will be officially launched on Jul 28.

Last week Tesla reported first-half global deliveries of its Model S and its Model X SUV at the low end of its own forecast, driving down the stock and raising questions about demand for the older models.

Tesla’s share price more than doubled between early December and late June as investors bet on Musk’s strategy to transform the low-volume luxury electric car maker into a diversified producer of mass market vehicles, storage batteries, electric commercial trucks and rooftop solar panels.

The company’s market value rose past larger rivals General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co.

But data released from IHT Markit on Jul 6 revealed that registrations of Tesla vehicles fell 24 per cent in April from a year ago.

And since Jun 23, however, Tesla shares have fallen by nearly 20 per cent amid concerns that demand for the company’s existing models is weakening.

Overall sales of electric vehicles in the United States remain stuck at less than 1 per cent of total vehicle sales, despite a growing number of models fielded by Tesla and other car makers.

The company made a loss of US $889m in its last financial year.

Tesla reported that global deliveries in the first half of 2017 for all its models rose to 47,100 – a figure within its predicted sales range of 47,000 to 50,000.