Tesla shares slip as cash-burn raises concerns

REUTERS - Tesla Inc's shares fell nearly 6 percent as the electric car maker's freewheeling cash burn deepened concerns that the company would need to raise more capital as it pushes ahead with the production of its mass-market Model 3 sedan.

Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Wednesday the company was considering a number of options but "it probably makes sense to raise capital to reduce risk."

Analysts have estimated that Tesla would need to raise US$1 billion-US$2 billion in capital ahead of the launch of the Model 3 to minimize the risk of cash on hand running too low.

The company's shares fell as much as 5.8 percent to US$257.55 in morning trading - their biggest intraday percentage fall in 8 months.

The stock rose 3 percent in post-market trading on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected results.

Tesla said it plans an additional US$2 billion to US$2.5 billion in capital expenses before the launch and has US$3.4 billion cash on hand.

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas estimates that the company will have spent about US$10 billion in capital expenditures and R&D from 2014 through the first half of 2017.

"We're about to find out where this invested capital is going," Jonas added.

