Top US intelligence chief urges Congress to make surveillance law permanent

WASHINGTON: Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said Wednesday he urged Congress to make an expiring section of a foreign surveillance law permanent.

Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act should be reauthorized and made permanent to protect the United States and its allies from potential national security risks, Coats testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

